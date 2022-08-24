WASHINGTON (WHNT) — A public health alert has been issued for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled “gluten-free” over concerns of small pieces of plastic and blue dye, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

A recall was not issued for the product since it is no longer available to purchase, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The following frozen chicken products, produced on July 12, 2022, are affected by the alert: 42-ounce plastic bags of Purdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free with a “Best if Used By” date of July 12, 2023, and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.

(Courtesy of USDA)

(Courtesy of USDA)

Affected products will have the establishment number “P-33944” underneath the “Best if Used By” date on the back of the package. These products, according to the FSIS, were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Club retail locations across the country.

So far, the USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions from anyone eating the product.

The FSIS encourages anyone with the affected product to throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.

For questions or concerns, you can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send an email here.