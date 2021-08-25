USDA Forest Service invites applicants to apply during Fall Fire Hire

The Ranch Fire in Lessen County, one of several fires Gary Maynard is accused by federal officials of setting. (Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service)

DENVER, Colo. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region is hosting a Fall Fire Hire event to fill around100 different wildland fire jobs including engine, hotshot, helitack and more positions. The hiring process will be expedited using direct-hire authority with vacancies filled this fall.

The open positions are entry-level to supervisory forestry aid positions in the job series 0462, ranging in pay grade from GS-0462-03 – GS-0462-06. Tours of duty will range from permanent seasonal to permanent full-time. The majority of these open opportunities are within the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Current job openings can be found online. The vacancy announcements will be posted on the U.S. Government’s official website for employment opportunities at USAJOBS beginning on Friday, Aug. 27. Applications must be submitted by 9:59 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

Several helpful, recorded webinars are available on the Teams website, including Tips for Job Seekers, How to Write a Federal Resume, Hiring Qualifications & Eligibilities, and Navigating USAJOBS.gov. You may be prompted to download the free Microsoft Teams application.

Basic training will be provided to all new hires. Those applying for higher-level opportunities will have to meet various qualifications prior to the closing date.



For more information, contact the USDA Forest Service office at your location of interest and ask to be directed to the fire management organization.