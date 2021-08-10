USDA approves Colorado’s state hemp plan, expands testing

LONGMONT, Colo.– Governor Jared Polis, Commissioner Kate Greenberg and officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the administration’s approval of the Colorado State Hemp Management Plan.

The plan outlines how the state will operate using business procedures in order for hemp producers to operate in Colorado while still complying with federal laws.

Governor Polis said, “Colorado is the undisputed leader in the cannabis industry, and our hemp plan is a model for the country. We look forward to seeing how hemp can be further developed for fuel, food, and other uses while being a source of revenue for family farms.”

The Colorado Department of Agriculture began the pilot program in 2014, launched a seed program, diversified supplies and is working to launch a statewide Hemp Center of Excellence to direct research and education for the hemp industry.

Commissioner Greenberg said, “The CDA has worked closely with the USDA to draft a plan that gives the greatest flexibility to Colorado’s hemp producers while ensuring requirements are in place in accordance with federal standards.

Even celebrity folk icon Willie Nelson wanted to applaud the plan.

“Colorado should be proud of leading the charge for the hemp industry. From textiles and feed to fuel and plastics, hemp is the answer. I applaud Governor Polis for prioritizing hemp and I look forward to seeing the results. Hemp=Fuel-Food-Fiber,” Nelson said.

The final state plan will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, while some provisions have already been launched.