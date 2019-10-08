USAFA theater group: a creative outlet for cadets

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Looking for theater productions in Colorado Springs?

The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Bluebards Theater Troupe puts on a free fall play and a spring musical every year.

“Bluebards is an entirely different environment than the academy. It’s allowed me to just decompress. As a freshman, it was like, just huge to just come to practice and hang out with friends, to do something that I love with a group of people who love doing the same thing,” said Cadet 1st Class Laura Na.

The Bluebards Theater Troupe is cadet run with more than 70 members.

“This is a really big outlet for a lot of us. It’s a time to kind of put away training and school work and just come together and do something we all love,” said Cadet 1st Class Allison Dickerson.

Cadets rehearse for three to four hours almost every day.

This year, they’ll perform a Christmas Carol.

“We put our heart into it, so it doesn’t make it seem like work. It makes it seem like we just come here for fun,” said Cadet 1st Class Robert Rauff.

“This is actually my first time being a choreographer so, there’s just a lot of research. Especially for this show where a lot of it very classic and traditional. So, understanding the style of dance is important and knowing the different levels of dancing for the students here. So, it’s been challenging, but it’s been just one of the best experiences,” Dickerson said.

“In recent years, I’ve been a vocal coach. I had a lot of choral experience in high school, and I was able to translate that over to help with the vocals in the musicals we’ve done. So, last semester we did the Music Man, I was able to help with that, and West Side Story the year before that,” Na said.

Many cadets who join as a freshman decide to stay with the performance group for the rest of their time at the academy.

“We have our cadet family, but we have a more niche family here at Bluebards. It allows us to really get to know each other and we care for each other. And then we all leave it out on the stage, which is the most important,” Rauff said.

Performances by the Bluebards Theater Troupe are free to both cadets and civilians.

You can watch a Christmas Carol at Arnold Hall Theater near the end of November.