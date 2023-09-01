(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) shared an update on the U.S. Air Force Academy Hotel and Convention Center showing the construction progress.

PPRBD said the project is moving along, and the hotel is taking shape west of I-25 near the USAFA North Gate.

The groundbreaking took place in July 2022.

The project is planned to be on 57 acres of USAFA property and plans include; a publicly accessible commercial hotel, conference center, and office space.

The project is expected to be complete in 2024.