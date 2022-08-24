COLORADO SPRINGS — Parents’ Weekend for cadets of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) is only about a week away and will offer plenty of activities for families through Labor Day weekend.

Parents greet their cadet for the first time since In-processing Day during a previous Parents’ Weekend at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

Friday, September 2

Friday will include a variety of activities designed to orient families to their cadet’s life in the military. There will be a tour of the Multi-Domain Laboratory, a question and answer session with Academy leadership, a parade at Stillman Field, squadron barbeques and opportunities for families to visit their cadets’ dormitories.

USAFA says that specially-equipped shuttle vans will be available to transport disabled guests and wheelchair users from the accessible parking area (north of the parade field) to the cadet area and Stillman Field for the parade.

Saturday, September 3

A home football game will go against the University of Northern Iowa at Falcon Stadium.

Guests will need to purchase tickets online or by calling (719) 472-1895. Cadets must attend the game and sit with the Cadet Wing. Cadets do not need to purchase tickets.

Air Force Athletics requires a clear bag policy that limits bags brought into sporting events. The policy helps provide a safe environment for the public and significantly expedites fan entry into all athletics venues, according to USAFA.

Family members can accompany their cadets to their squadron tailgating event before the game begins. This is an opportunity to meet their cadets’ squad mates and other families.

Falcon football team members enter the field during a game at Falcon Stadium. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Sunday, September 4

The Commandant will release cadets for the weekend who will be required to return the following Monday evening. When planning their Sunday, families should keep in mind that cadets are restricted to a 50-mile travel radius during Parents’ Weekend.

If family members want to see more of the campus, cadets can provide a Basic Cadet Training (BCT) Orientation Tour at Jacks Valley. Jacks Valley, a 3,300-acre training complex, is where the cadets spend the second part of BCT, says USAFA.