(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) announced on Monday, March 20 the selection of three Distinguished Graduates to be honored this summer, one of whom hails from Colorado Springs.

The three graduates, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Hans Mueh, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Susan Desjardins, and Gen. (Ret.) David Goldfein, will receive their awards at the annual Distinguished Graduate dinner on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Air Force Academy.

According to USAFA, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Hans Mueh, of Colorado Springs, served as the Academy’s athletic director from 2004 to 2015. Born in Germany during World War II, Gen. Mueh immigrated to the United States with his family at age 7. Upon graduation from USAFA, he finished his master’s degree and then taught chemistry for two years at his alma mater, before deploying for the Vietnam War.

The Academy said Gen. Mueh returned to the States to complete his Ph.D. and again teach at the Academy. He eventually became a permanent professor and head of the Department of Chemistry. Later, he served as vice dean of the faculty.

Courtesy: United States Air Force Academy

When he retired from the military, Gen. Mueh took on the role of director of athletics at the Academy. Gen. Mueh currently serves on the board of directors of the USAFA Association of Graduates, as a trustee of the Falcon Foundation and as a member of the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation board.

The Academy and the Association of Graduates have together selected Distinguished Graduates each year since 2001. Similar to a hall of fame induction, the award recognizes Air Force Academy graduates who have set themselves apart by making a lifetime of significant contributions to the nation, to the Air Force Academy and to their communities.

This year’s honorees bring the total number of USAFA alumni to be honored as Distinguished Graduates to 56.