(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) are stepping up to help other cadets navigate recovery from sexual assault.

In solidarity with those who have experienced sexual assault, cadets painted teal ribbons on their faces or are wearing blue ropes on their uniform to help their peers find the help they need.

“It’s about loving each other and taking care of each other, leading each other and supporting each other,” said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark during their Take Back the Night event on Oct. 24, where survivors shared their stories to empower others who have experienced sexual assault.

The theme of leadership and showing support was also at the forefront of a cadet-driven support group on campus.

“The program is the best way to be the voice for people who have experienced, you know, sexual assault, harassment, but also just be the voice for people who might need help,” said Air Force cadet Madisen Campbell, who helped start Victims, Allies, Survivors and Thrivers (VAST).

The Academy has about 90 cadets who wear teal ropes, which means they have all gone through training and volunteerism to help fellow cadets deal with sexual assault.

“Sometimes cadets will come to the teal ropes,” said Linda Allen, sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate for USAFA. “Teal ropes will provide support, resources and sometimes they walk [them] directly to a victim advocate.”

VAST also hosts a weekly support group in a private place and allows attendees the time to share similar thoughts and experiences.

Courtesy of FOX21 reporter Rachel Saurer.

“The moment that you can share with somebody and get the help that you need, because it’s a traumatic thing, it really is,” said USAFA cadet, Matthew Sharkey. “And, being able to, you know, get the resources that you need in order to start working on a journey towards healing, I think that’s probably the most important thing.”

To help continue to facilitate healthy discussion on sexual assault, Cpt. Leah Young helped start the Clothesline Project in an open art gallery to shine a spotlight on sexual assault survivors.

“We have our Air Force PT gear, which we use when we workout together, we exercise together as a military branch,” Cpt. Young said. “Someone has clearly been assaulted doing that. There’s children’s clothes behind me. There’s male and female clothing.”

The different variety of donated clothing shows sexual assault can happen any time, no matter what you are wearing.

“Absolutely abolish the idea that clothing equals consent or that you ever deserve to be assaulted regardless of clothing, drink, situation, circumstance… it doesn’t matter. You don’t deserve it,” Cpt. Young said.

Cadets hope they can continue creating a culture of awareness around sexual assault for not just themselves, but also the future military leaders that come after.

“One girl grabbed my hand and said, ‘thank you, I’m not alone. I feel like I’m not alone,'” Campbell said. “As cadets, we’re told that we’re a family. And I think that it’s really important that Take Back the Night actually made us feel like a family for once.”