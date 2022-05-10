FOX21 News Colorado
by: Alina Lee
Posted: May 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM MDT
Updated: May 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS — With final exams coming to an end, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s senior cadets celebrate the last of their finals with the Firstie Fountain Jump.
Firstie Fountain Jumps! More seniors celebrating their final exam at #youracademy! Congrats! #USAFA2022 pic.twitter.com/lUSuuWRPHC— U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) May 10, 2022
Here are a few highlights.