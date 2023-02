The U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel in August 2019 / Abbie Burke – FOX21 News

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A general court-martial for a cadet facing charges related to sexual abuse is slated for Monday, Feb. 20, according to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

Cadet Palmer Collett faces two specifications of abusive sexual contact in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, states USAFA.