USAF cadets depart for Operation Air Force

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Over 350 United States Air Force Academy (USFA) cadets departed to 33 Air Force Bases across the Globe.

The 21-day program is for second year cadets of the 2025 graduating class. The purpose of the program is to give a better understanding of operational Air Force missions and culture, according to the USFA.









Courtesy: U.S. Air Force Academy

Most cadets traveled commercially, but three groups got to depart abord Air Force aircraft.

“The program provides cadets with increased understanding of missions as they consider

future career path options.” said Capt. Jovan Nieves, Operation Air Force officer in charge.