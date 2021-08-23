US Space Force announces STARCOM to be located at Peterson Space Force Base

WASHINGTON – The United States Space Force announced that the provisional home of the Space Training and Readiness Command will be located at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo.

STARCOM will focus its programming on the training and education of space professionals, each of whom will help create a generation of space warfighters.

Congressman Doug Lamborn issued the following statement:

“I am encouraged to hear that Peterson Space Force Base has been named as the provisional home of the Space Training and Readiness Command at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs. STARCOM will be critical in ensuring that the next generation of space professionals understand that space is a warfighting domain and will train and plan accordingly. This future breed of space warfighters will not operate under the illusion that space is a sanctuary, and will be prepared to meet the rapidly increasing threats from our near peer adversaries. Peterson Space Force Base already hosts the National Security Space Institute, which provides advanced space courses. Colorado Springs, the epicenter of America’s national security space enterprise for decades, is the only logical choice for a successful STARCOM.”

