PUEBLO, Colo. — At the Summer Solstice event in Pueblo on Saturday, US Solar awarded Pueblo School District 60 with $10,000.

US Solar donated $100,000 to education, and $10,000 went directly to School District 60 in Pueblo.

“Our teachers are out there doing some amazing things in the classroom and the Education Foundation exists to support them so that they can further support their classrooms and the students,” said Dalton Sprouse, the Director of Communication with District 60.

D60 said they plan to use the money to support their teachers this upcoming school year.