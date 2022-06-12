PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), in cooperation with Martin Marietta, will be resurfacing US Highway 50 between Mile Post 316.5 and MP 331 starting Jun 13.

The project will start at the intersection of US 50 and Bonforte Boulevard in Pueblo and continue east on US 50 to Avondale Boulevard. Completion of the roadway is expected this winter.

US highway 50 resurfacing project

Additional improvements for the roadway include micro-surfacing, bridge work, guardrail replacement, ADA ramps, and possible slope paving. The work being done will significantly improve the safety and functionality of the highway.

Traffic impacts include:

Working times will be daytime hours, Monday through Friday

Various lane and shoulder closures will take place within the work zone with speeds reduced to 40 mph.

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone.

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.

Martin Marietta is an American-based company that supplies aggregates and heavy building materials. They have operations spanning 30 states as well as many across the globe. Teams at Martin Marietta supply the resources for roads, sidewalks and more.