(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The US Forest Service of Pike and San Isabel are planning to conduct burn pile operations on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the Rainbow Gulch area off Rampart Range Road and near the Rampart Reservoir.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the operation will burn up to 75 hand piles, and smoke may be visible along the Highway US-24 corridor, from Woodland Park, and possibly in Colorado Springs.

USFS said it will provide more information when firefighters are in place and the burn operation begins.