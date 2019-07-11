Urn found by CSPD

While towing an abandoned car, Colorado Springs Police Department personnel came across an urn once the vehicle was impounded.

The vehicle was found back in November of 2018 and just went through the legal holding process to acquire the urn. They were not able to make contact with the owners of the vehicle and are still not sure that it belongs to them.

CSPD and the evidence unit are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured on the urn so that they can return the urn safely home.

The owners could have potential ties to Colorado Springs or Nebraska based on registration information from the vehicle; but any information could help CSPD try to do a little more research and track down the family.

If you have any information, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or the evidence unit’s main number at 719-444-7744.