Uptick in flu cases at El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS – As the year comes to a close, officials at the El Paso County Jail have been dealing with an increase in flu cases.

“We re-housed them to different wards or to a medical section. That way they are immediately separated and it reduces the chances of other inmates contracting the disease,” Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Mynatt said there is no way to tell how the flu got into the jail. She said some of the inmates could have brought it in with them once incarcerated.

“We will send inmates to the emergency room. If we feel that they need to go we will absolutely send them,” Sgt. Mynatt said.

She said since December 28th of this year they’ve had six total cases. She said five were reported on the 28th and another was reported on the 29th. Due to those testing positive for flu, they have quarantined two of their total 28 wards.

“We limit their movement. It is a city within a city so, that means they can’t go to programs or in the hallways. They cant interact as easy as they could before,” Sgt. Mynatt said.

She stated the quarantines usually last between 48 to 72 hours long.

As of Sunday, they have 1,394 inmates and only six have the flu making it only .4% of the jail being sick.

She said no other diseases have been reported at the jail at this time.