Updated outdoor, drive-thru, mobile COVID-19 testing, vaccine, monoclonal antibody sites closed Wednesday

STATEWIDE – Many state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites are closed Wednesday, Dec. 15, because of high winds and the winter weather advisory. Additional closures could occur as the weather changes.

Testing Sites:

Closed:

16th Street Mall, Denver

Aims Community College, Greeley

All City Stadium, Denver

Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora

Centaurus High School, Lafayette

Chapman Park, Monte Vista

Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver

Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada

Colorado School of Mines, Golden

Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver

Echo Park Stadium, Parker

Fort Lewis College, Durango

Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan

Fremont County DPHE, Cañon City

Fruita 8/9 school, Fruita

George Washington High School, Denver

Instructional Support Facility, Aurora

Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver

La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango

La Veta High School, La Veta

Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo

Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton

Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City

Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs

Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood

Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton

Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver

Saguache Community Building, Saguache

St. Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont

SOAR Academy, Englewood

Southwest Plaza, Littleton

Walsenburg Train Depot, Walsenburg

Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins

All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There still are several testing options for those who need it as over 30 sites across the state, with 10 in the metro Denver area, are open.

They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance. Click here for a list of locations.

Mobile Vaccine Clinics:

Closed:

Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland

Centennial Elementary, Broomfield

Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield

Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch

Durango Transit Center, Durango

English in Action parking lot, El Jebel

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver

Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk

North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara

North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista

Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins

Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins

Walmart Supercenter, Montrose

Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway

Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta

All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. To find or schedule an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.

Outdoor Community Vaccination Clinics

Closed:

Arapahoe Community College, Littleton

Aurora Municipal Center, Aurora

Chapel Hills Mall, Colorado Springs

Citadel Mall, Colorado Springs

Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock

La Plata County Fairgrounds, Durango

All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. To find or schedule an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.

Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:

Closed:

Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.

Canon City, 201 N 6th St.

Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.

Craig, 1111 W Victory Way

Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.

Durango, 2500 Main Ave.

Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.

Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.

CDPHE has contacted all patients with appointments scheduled directly to reschedule them for treatment. Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed here.

For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. MTN.