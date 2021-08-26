UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Security kidnapping

SECURITY, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call on Wednesday, Aug. 25, around 4:57 p.m. reporting that a woman was dragged from a black SUV by a man with a gun at a Sonic drive-thru in the 300 block of Main Street.

Multiple shots were fired, and the victim was dragged into a white sedan which then headed North on Highway 85/87.

The woman was found hours later.

At 6:23 p.m., one caller from the 1400 block of Maxwell Street called 9-1-1 reported the suspect from the incident was at their house threatening to murder them.

Around 7:15 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Regional Fugitives Unit and SWAT located the white sedan in the 1300 block of Ranier Drive where the suspect was threatening another woman and forcing her into the vehicle.



The suspect was named Steven Vigil who attempted to leave the scene but was intercepted by SWAT members. Upon being stopped, Vigil pulled a child into his lap from the backseat, obeyed all commands and the child was safely removed with no injuries.

Vigil was arrested on the following charges: