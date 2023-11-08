The incoming storm is not as cold as the storm that brought the first snow of the season to many areas along the Front Range prior to Halloween. The warmer temperature profile means that the higher terrain surrounding Colorado Springs is more likely to have winter weather impacts than the heart of the city.

Overnight there may be some slush up over the Palmer Divide but icy areas early Thursday are probably going to be confined up Ute Pass into Teller County and the mountain passes southwest of Pueblo.