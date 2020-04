A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

EL PASO COUNTY — Colorado Springs City and El Paso County leaders will convene Tuesday at 3 p.m. to “discuss developments in the response to COVID-19” in the Pikes Peak region.

Speakers will include Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Public Health Deputy Director Dr. Leon Kelly, Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski, and Colorado Springs Fire Chief Ted Collas.

FOX21 will broadcast the event live on air. You can also watch it on this page.

This article will be updated.