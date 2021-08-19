UPDATE: Arvada teen pronounced missing on Aug. 13 has been found

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department has announced that the young girl who was pronounced missing on Friday, Aug. 13, has now been located.

Rylynn Fendley was found at the Denver Public Library in the late afternoon on Thursday, Aug. 19. She is being medically examined to ensure her well-being at this time.

The Arvada Police Department had reported Fendley missing and last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, getting into a 90s navy blue Ford Econoline style van in the 6400 block of Quail Street. The van and driver were located on Sunday, Aug. 15, but the driver said that he had only given Fendley a ride to a nearby bus stop.

CBI Endangered Missing Alert: Epileptic teenage girl last seen in Arvada, phone pinged in downtown Denver

Investigators are speaking with Fendley’s family.

The Arvada Police would like to thank everyone for their concern and help in finding Fendley.