(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the holidays rapidly approach, the community is invited to a toy drive benefiting the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

Cruisin’ For The Children, a local non-profit organization is calling all motorcycle riders to participate. On Saturday, Nov. 26th at 10 AM, the group will meet in the North West parking lot of Lifetime Fitness located at 4410 Royal Pine Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80920. From there, the group will ride to the main parking lot at Children’s Hospital.

Cruisin’ For The Children, Saturday, Nov. 29th route. Starts at Lifetime Fitness

Each rider will donate an unwrapped gift to participate in the motorcycle parade. Santa Claus will be at the end of the parade followed by a truck with a truck-bed full of toys.

This is the inaugural motorcycle toy ride and organizers hope a big turnout will launch the event into a yearly tradition.

For more details on the event visit Cruisin’ For The Children. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to register to ride online.



To help you find the right items to donate, please keep in mind:

Items must be brand-new and in their original packaging. We cannot accept used items, due to infection control guidelines.

Children’s Hospital cannot accept:

Toys that depict violence, such as guns or swords, NERF™ guns or figurines armed with weapons.

Games that are rated “M” or movies that are rated “R”

Crocheted or hand-knitted items

Food products

Potted plants

Latex balloons

Children’s Colorado’s wish list:

For babies and toddlers

Toys, including light-up, interactive and musical toys, and infant mobiles

Music and activity boxes that attach to cribs

Board books, including books in Spanish and recordable or interactive books

Rattles and teethers

Clothing (0 to 18 months)

For older children