COLORADO SPRINGS — Upcoming events will impact access to popular Colorado Springs park and trail properties.

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit: The Pikes Peak Highway will delay opening to the summit until 9 a.m. for the Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit. The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m. and will operate as normal. For more information visit the Cycle to the Summit’s website.

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Starlight Spectacular: The 26th annual Starlight Spectacular will take place in Garden of the Gods Park from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. the event is open to cyclists, runners, and walkers. Due to the event Garden of the Gods park will close at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Information about the event can be found online.

Sunday, Sept. 11 – Firefighter Incline Climb: The Manitou Incline will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb commemorating 9/11.

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Pikes Peak Ascent: The summit of Pikes Peak will be closed to highway visitors, including Pikes Peak Ascent spectators until 10 a.m. Guests can make reservations to drive to the summit at 10 a.m. or later. The Manitou Incline will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. due to the race. The race will be live streamed on a jumbo screen at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Pikes Peak Marathon officials encourage all family and friends of runners to watch the race from the park and celebrate with runners upon their return to Manitou Springs. For reservations for the Pikes Peak summit visit the Drive Pikes Peak page.

Sunday, Sept. 18 – Pikes Peak Marathon: The Manitou Incline will be closed all day on September 18. Pikes Peak will not be impacted. More information about the marathon can be found online.