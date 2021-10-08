Upcoming Blood Drives: Give blood, save lives

COLORADO SPRINGS — When Nicole Hall went into the hospital to deliver her third baby, she never thought she might not make it out alive.
Then, during labor, Hall experienced an amniotic fluid embolism, and all that changed.
“They told my husband they were doing a post mortem c section and they gowned him up to kiss me good bye,” Hall said. “I went into cardiac arrest and then started bleeding out.”
But her ICU doctors got to work and began a massive blood transfusion protocol in the operating room.
Hall survived.
“My ICU nurse hung bag after bag of blood,” she said. “Without that blood that people donated I would never have made it to be here with my family.”
And there are many other people in need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to Vitalent, an independent, nonprofit blood services provider.
Vitalent describes the blood-giving process as very safe and – for those who worry about needles – very fast.
You can check here to determine if you are eligible to make a donation.
Upcoming Blood Drives:
Monday, October 11
Family of Christ Lutheran Church
675 Baptist Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Blood Drive Code 20069
Tuesday, October 19th
Latter-day Saints – Gleaneagle
8710 Lexington Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Blood Drive Code 20072
Saturday, October 30th
Meridian Ranch Recreation Center
10301 Angeles Rd
Peyton, CO 80831
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Blood Drive Code 00618
Donors can visit donors.vitalant.org, click the ‘Blood Drive Code’ option under ‘city, state or zip’ and enter one of the above codes. Donors can also enter their zip code and a list of nearby drives in the area will be displayed. The blood drives listed have all given permission to be advertised.
Vitalant Donation Center
3670 Austin Bluffs Pkwy #110
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Donors can either call 303.363.2300 or visit donors.vitalant.org to schedule an appointment at the center.