Upcoming Blood Drives: Give blood, save lives

COLORADO SPRINGS — When Nicole Hall went into the hospital to deliver her third baby, she never thought she might not make it out alive.

Then, during labor, Hall experienced an amniotic fluid embolism, and all that changed.

“They told my husband they were doing a post mortem c section and they gowned him up to kiss me good bye,” Hall said. “I went into cardiac arrest and then started bleeding out.”

But her ICU doctors got to work and began a massive blood transfusion protocol in the operating room.

Hall survived.

“My ICU nurse hung bag after bag of blood,” she said. “Without that blood that people donated I would never have made it to be here with my family.”

And there are many other people in need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to Vitalent, an independent, nonprofit blood services provider.

Vitalent describes the blood-giving process as very safe and – for those who worry about needles – very fast.

You can check here to determine if you are eligible to make a donation.

Upcoming Blood Drives:

Monday, October 11

Family of Christ Lutheran Church

675 Baptist Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Blood Drive Code 20069

Tuesday, October 19th

Latter-day Saints – Gleaneagle

8710 Lexington Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Blood Drive Code 20072

Saturday, October 30th

Meridian Ranch Recreation Center

10301 Angeles Rd

Peyton, CO 80831

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Blood Drive Code 00618

Donors can visit donors.vitalant.org, click the ‘Blood Drive Code’ option under ‘city, state or zip’ and enter one of the above codes. Donors can also enter their zip code and a list of nearby drives in the area will be displayed. The blood drives listed have all given permission to be advertised.

Vitalant Donation Center

3670 Austin Bluffs Pkwy #110

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Donors can either call 303.363.2300 or visit donors.vitalant.org to schedule an appointment at the center.