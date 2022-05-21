COLORADO SPRINGS — Three cadets refusing COVID-19 vaccinations will not be commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as per a standard review by the U.S. Air Force Academy Board.

The Academy Board recommended approval of a Bachelor of Science degree for the three cadets who did not meet graduation requirements after refusing to be vaccinated.

While the cadets will receive a degree, they will not be commissioned into the U.S. Air Force as long as they remain unvaccinated, according to Air Force Academy.

A decision to reimburse the United States for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the Secretary of the Air Force.