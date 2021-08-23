University of Colorado Colorado Springs unveils fall exhibition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs Galleries of Contemporary Art has announced its major new exhibition called “High + Low: D. Dominick Lombardi Retrospective”. The featured art spans nearly five decades of Lombardi’s career as has been curated in 2019 by T. Michael Martin, director of the Clara M. Eagle Gallery at Murray State University in Kentucky.

The exhibit will be available for viewing from now until Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art inside the Ent Center for the Arts.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, the community is invited to a free lecture held by Lombardi from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. as part of UCCS’s Visiting Artists & Critics Series in the Chapman Recital Hall at the Ent Center. After the lecture will follow a catered reception at the gallery until 8:00 p.m.

An informal, free gallery talk is also planned for Friday, Sept. 17 from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. with Lombardi and Martin hosting a conversation with GOCA’s director Daisy McGowan.

Both events require registration which can be found here.

The gallery is open to the public, free admission, each Thursday through Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Visits by advance appointment are welcome; please email gallery@uccs.edu to arrange.

About the exhibition



The 45-year retrospective exhibition is curated by T. Michael Martin, featuring 20 distinct chapters of the career of Lombardi. A catalog accompanies the exhibition, available to view digitally here.

Lombardi utilizes a common thread of blending both high and lowbrow art while experimenting with modern media. His lifelong journey began with his exposure to modern art when he first saw a reproduction of Picasso’s Guernica (1939) at a very young age.

The exhibition begins with the “Cyborgs”, a science fiction-based art series depicting half-human and half-machine beings, continuing through his East Village days. A pivotal point in Lombardi’s career was the Post Apocalyptic Tattoo series, prompted by his environmental concerns. After the U.S.’s economic downturn in 2008, he began the Street Urchin series.

Exhibit visitors will be able to see each of the pieces of display and also a physical representation of Lombardi’s timeline of life.

Curator T. Michael Martin writes the following about Lombardi

“Lombardi’s masterful mix of high and low culture is as current as the day it was created, showing how little the aesthetics of human behavior have changed. In some ways, Lombardi’s distortions are a more truthful look at society than our daily facade of polite policy and political correctness, especially in the way we prompt contention, as Lombardi offers a much-needed change and disruption through his unique sense of humor. Common throughout the works, Lombardi reveals source, influence, and process that allow the viewer a glimpse into the stages of his creations. They are, in essence, an open interpretation, veiled in playfulness, to put forth a more in-depth investigation of some very real concerns. His narrative is staged, directed, and then morphed through mostly unconventional combinations, as the resulting compositions encourage us to investigate beyond the surface of each work. A suggested glimpse into an apocalyptic breakdown of society, where we are allowed to emerge charged, reconfigured, and prepared to push forward, is a cunning execution where questions flow and commentary is made as the viewer reexamines the world revealed around them.”

About the artist

D. Dominick Lombardi, born in 1954 into an Italian-American family in the Bronx, is a celebrated artist, curator and widely published writer. He worked in his father’s carpentry shop as a teen, working with hand tools alongside his father and grandfather – lessons he has continued to employ over the past 50 years. He now lives and works in Valhalla, New York.



Feature articles and reviews of Lombardi’s exhibitions have appeared in Sculpture, WHITEHOT (Canada), ARTES magazine, ARTnews, The New York Times and more.

To learn more about GOCA, visit the website here.