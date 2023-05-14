(COLORADO SPRINGS) — University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Chancellor Venkat Reddy announced he is stepping away from his campus leadership role, effective July 1.

Reddy will return to his position as professor of finance in Fall 2024 after serving as an advisor for special projects to CU President Todd Saliman for the next year.

Courtesy of UCCS; Chancellor Venkateshwar ‘Venkat’ K. Reddy

“It’s been a privilege to serve this incredible university as Chancellor for over six years, and I have been honored to work as part of this dedicated and passionate community for over 30 years,” said Chancellor Reddy. “I shall be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve, learn from and help advance an institution that I love so deeply…”

CU President Saliman will appoint an interim Chancellor following a national search for a permanent leader.

Before being appointed to Chancellor in 2017, Reddy served as the Dean for the College of Business, Associate Vice Chancellor for Online Education and Initiatives and Professor of Finance at UCCS.

During his tenure as Chancellor, Reddy has overseen several initiatives, which have transformed the university including recognition as an R2 institution, launching several new academic programs and more.

I’m grateful for Chancellor Reddy’s service and commitment to UCCS. He led the campus during both exciting and challenging times. His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic was notable as the campus worked to help students achieve their educational goals during a very difficult time. I’m pleased to have his expertise for the next year to help with the transition to new leadership at UCCS, while also supporting important system-wide initiatives. President Saliman

Reddy also oversaw the opening of the Ent Center for the Arts, William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center, and T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center, as well as the ongoing construction of the Anschutz Engineering Center.

UCCS said the engineering center will expand the aerospace and mechanical engineering curriculum along with research offerings to help serve the region’s workforce when it opens in January.