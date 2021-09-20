University of Colorado Colorado Springs assistant soccer coach arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– David Meyer, assistant soccer coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs men’s soccer team, has been arrested on the charges of sexual assault and booked into El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

An adult female victim reported that a male acquaintance she met at a party had sexually assaulted her in 2015. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Meyer.

Besides being an assistant soccer coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Men’s Soccer Team, Meyer is also a full-time soccer coach with the Pride Soccer Club in Colorado Springs.

At the time of the reported assault, Meyer was not an employee with the Pride Soccer Club or UCCS.

The Colorado Springs Police Department continues to investigate this case.



Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Colorado Springs Police Department’s main number at 719-444-7000.