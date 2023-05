Chip dons regalia to join others in celebrating Commencement. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado Boulder will honor more than 9,500 students during its 2023 spring commencement at Folsom Field on Thursday, May 11.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis will be the featured keynote speaker for the spring ceremony, which will award more than 9,700 degrees.

According to CU Boulder, it will recognize more than 7,150 bachelor’s degrees, 1,780 master’s degree candidates, 195 MBA candidates, 192 law degree candidates and 396 doctoral degree candidates.