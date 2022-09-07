PUEBLO — United Way of Pueblo County kicked off their 100th Campaign on Wednesday, announcing this year’s campaign chair. Hundreds of people came out to celebrate ‘100 Years United’.

Learn more about how you can get involved with the organization’s programs here. United Way of Pueblo County (UWPC) serves as a trusted community leader by leveraging resources in support of collaborative solutions.

Annually, UWPC works with more than 65 different health and human programs. In addition to valuable community partnerships, United Way of Pueblo County also operates the United Way Middle School Mentoring Program, Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), and Bank On Pueblo County.