(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way’s Public Policy Council has announced a public Mayoral Forum being held on Thursday, March, 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Family Success Center.

Pikes Peak United Way said the event is free and open to the public, with an informal meet-and-greet starting at 5 p.m. The candidates will include:

Sallie Clark

Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

John Tig Tiegen

Yemi Mobolade

Christopher Mitchell

Lawrence Joseph Martinez

Longinos Gonzalez Jr.

Tom Strand

Andrew Dalby

Jim Miller

Darryl Glenn

Wayne Williams.

Forum topics will include affordable housing, public safety, and jobs in Colorado Springs. According to Pikes Peak United Way, it is policy to invite all candidates, as listed on ballots, to respective candidate forums, taking a nonpartisan, non-ideological approach to advocacy.

“United Way has a long history of involvement in public policy,” said Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO, “We believe in the power of respectful discourse and have offered our facility to the community to allow residents a chance to hear directly from candidates.”

The Family Success Center is located at 1520 Verde Drive, housed in the former Pikes Peak Elementary School building.