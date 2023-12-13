(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way collected more than 1,700 gifts for students at Remington Elementary in School District 49, as well as Carver Elementary and Edison Elementary in School District 11.

United Way said staff and volunteers will distribute presents that every child needed or wanted in the three schools with the possibility of Santa making an appearance.

United Way expanded the program for its second year from one school to three. All schools are Title One schools, a federal program that allocates resources based on the poverty rates of enrolled students, designed to make sure all children can meet state academic standards.

“It’s so much fun to watch the kids open these gifts,” said Cindy Aubrey, CEO of Pikes Peak United Way. “For many, these are the only presents they’ll receive — and we love being able to do this work and help their families.”