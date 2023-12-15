(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 15 Pikes Peak United Way and Santa handed out gifts to Edison Elementary students.

Each student was given two gifts; a want and a need, donated through the Adopt-A-Family program. The gifts were donated anonymously from individuals, families, and corporations who signed up to “adopt” a family said Pikes Peak United Way.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Cora Mitchell

“Seeing them saying ‘this is exactly what I wanted, thank you Santa, we are so excited,’ and having the kids know that the community truly cares and loves on them, it warms your heart,” said Heather Steinman, Chief Operations Officer, Pikes Peak United Way.