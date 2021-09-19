United States Air Force Academy Airman dies following car crash on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Air Force Academy has confirmed that an airman was killed during a single-vehicle car accident Sunday morning on I-25.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Colorado 25 near mile point 152.6 when it drove off the right shoulder and down a grass embankment. The Jeep began to drive north in the grass embankment and eventually collided its front against the side of a metal guard rail. This caused the Jeep to overturn and land on top of a concrete base.

The 23 year-old-female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press release, the Air Force Academy confirmed the driver is an active duty Airman assigned to the Academy. Her name is expected to be released 24 hours after final next of kin notification.

According to the academy, its first responders have a long-standing memorandum of agreement to respond to emergencies on areas of I-25 alongside Academy property.

CSP is still investigating.