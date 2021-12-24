United Airlines cancels 120 Christmas Eve flights over omicron impacts

DENVER (KDVR) — United Airlines has canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights, including some in Denver, because of COVID-19 impacts on the companies staff and flight crews.

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement Thursday evening. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

United said they have canceled about 120 flights across the company’s flight network.

As of Thursday afternoon, FlightAware showed 13 United Airlines cancellations for Dec. 24 at Denver International Airport.