UnidosUS brings “Esperanza Hope for All” Mobile Tour to Pueblo and Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO — UnidosUS’ Esperanza Hope for All Mobile Tour will be in Pueblo Sunday, Oct. 24 to deliver key information about COVID-19 vaccines to Latino communities

Sunday’s tour will be held at the Pueblo Trading Post located at 1153 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo, CO 81005.

UnidosUS (formerly known as National Council of La Raza), is using its mobile tour to educate hard-to-reach Latino residents in Colorado on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses.

Running every weekend through Oct. 31, the tour will visit Latino communities, including rural and urban areas where health resources are lacking or are difficult to access. UnidosUS leveraged its local affiliate network in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo to identify locations such as Hispanic grocery stores, shopping centers, food banks, and flea markets to reach residents.

The remaining tour’s dates, times and locations are:

Sunday, Oct. 24 at Pueblo Trading Post

Friday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter 9901 Grant St Thornton, CO 80229

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. at Colorado Springs Flea Market 5225 E Platte Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Sunday, Oct. 31 at La Plaza 15200 E Colfax Ave Aurora, CO 80011

The Esperanza Hope for All campaign has been operating in other Latino communities throughout the United States, including in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, and El Paso, Texas; Phoenix and Yuma, Arizona; Miami; the Tampa Bay region of Florida; and the Coachella Valley and Fresno/Stockton, California.

According to event organizers, the mobile tour has reached more than 30,000 people and successfully disseminated culturally relevant and factually correct information inviting the Latino community to make the best-informed decision regarding the vaccines.

The institution-wide Esperanza Hope for All campaign aims to mitigate the negative health, economic, and education impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on Latinos. The campaign builds on the organization’s national advocacy and public health response to the pandemic in 2020 and has a core focus on promoting vaccine equity.

“Esperanza Hope for All has reached millions of Latinos across the country, and we’re not done yet,” said UnidosUS Vice President of Health, Rita Carreón. “It’s imperative that our community is properly educated in-language and in-culture regarding COVID-19 and the vaccines. Latinos are more likely to be at higher risk for hospitalization or, even worse, die from COVID-19. It is imperative we combat lies and propaganda about the vaccines. Our mobile tours foster trust and deliver accurate information in a safe and comfortable environment for our community.”

UnidosUS will leverage its Affiliate Network to lead culturally responsive education and outreach by training local trusted messengers; communicating in English and Spanish; providing resources for local outreach and vaccination events and community partners. The efforts include helping to expand equitable vaccines access through Affiliate health centers. As part of the campaign, UnidosUS will disburse more than $2 million in grants to 35 community-based organizations serving Latinos, including the organization’s network of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).

UnidosUS is a national partner on the COVID Collaborative and Ad Council’s COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, helping to develop and distribute culturally relevant content for the Latino community.

Esperanza Hope for All’s comprehensive vaccine equity efforts are backed by funding from a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the CDC and UnidosUS, and between HHS’ Office of Minority Health and Morehouse School of Medicine’s National COVID-19 Resiliency Network, AARP, The Rockefeller Foundation, Walmart Foundation, and The Pfizer Foundation*. Plus, generous in-kind support from Charter Communications, Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo, and Google. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.unidosus.org.