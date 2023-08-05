Unicorn Fest brings back the magic and rainbow manes!

(CASTLE ROCK, Colo.) — Families showed off their rainbow manes and experienced the magic during Unicorn Fest on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Courtesy of Outlets at Castle Rock

The Outlets at Castle Rock brought back its most fantastical event of the year. Children of all ages were invited to embark on a free adventurous quest through the shopping center.

Starting at the 4th Promenade through the “Unicorn Madness and Field of Enchantment,” children got to enjoy face painting, a petting zoo, a crafting corner and more. Guests were also served “unicorn-approved” treats during their visit to Wonderland.