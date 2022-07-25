COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement are teaming up once again for the ‘Click It or Ticket‘ seat belt enforcement campaign.

We have all heard it before – click it or ticket.

“It’s something that we go over constantly and that is seat belts saves lives,” CSP Trooper Joshua Lewis said.

State Patrol is warning Coloradans, July 25 through August 5, law enforcement will be on the hunt for unbuckled drivers.

“Click It or Ticket, it’s really kind of on all the time,” said Glenn Davis, Highway Safety Manager of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The national average for seat belt use has increased to 90%, while in Colorado we sit below at 86.6%.

“Ultimately if we’re not at 100% we’re failing,” Trooper Lewis explains, “That 14% that isn’t buckling up makes up about 50% of the fatalities.”

Colorado Department of Transportation, 2017-2021 Unbuckled Colorado Fatalities

As of this year, 118 people not wearing seat belts have been killed on Colorado roads. Last year 672 people were killed, the most deaths since 2002.

“Colorado has lost too many people this year, too many people over many years,” Trooper Lewis said.

With fear that Colorado fatalities will surpass last year’s alarming total, CDOT is asking drivers to get the green light by buckling up before you hit the road.

“If you’re in a crash and have your seat belt on, you may have a bad day,” Davis said. “If you’re in a crash and you don’t have your seat belt on, it may change your life.”

While educating the community to use seat belts, CDOT is saluting the people that do by sharing reasons to buckle up. Reasons like: your dog would miss you, or nurses are busy enough. Because any other reason to justify not buckling up is just an excuse.

“Don’t do it because of a citation, do it because you know it saves lives, do it because you have people watching you, especially younger children and new drivers,” Trooper Lewis explained.

Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children ages one to 13, and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of car seats are being used incorrectly. Parents and caregivers can learn more about Colorado child passenger safety laws, recommendations and recalls at CarSeatsColorado.com.