COLORADO SPRINGS — The plight for refugees in Ukraine continues as Russia continues to tear the country apart. Many don’t want to leave their homes and go to a country where the language may be foreign to them. But, more importantly, many are simply unable to leave. While the United States has provided safety to Ukrainians already in this country, there still isn’t a clear plan for resetting Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

Yuliia Kedesh is one of those who’s trying to get her family to safety.

Yuliia Kedesh speaks about her family still trapped in Ukraine. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“After the nuclear station got bombed I couldn’t wait. I had to call them this morning and try to convince them to leave but there is just no place to go to,” Kedesh said.

Kedesh’s mother, father and sister are in the city of Dnipro, which is 50 miles from the Nuclear power plant Russia is targeting. And Kedesh said it’s been surreal.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was scared. I called them right away. They couldn’t believe it either. We’ve been learning about this whole thing about how to act how to feel.”

Her father volunteered for the Ukrainian war effort and now, she said her main priority is getting her mother and sister to safety. She said Visas in Ukraine are difficult to come by because many things are shut down. And, even if they are able to escape Ukraine, they more than likely don’t speak the languages of the surrounding countries.

Kedesh poses for a selfie with her mother and sister. Credit: Yuliia Kedesh

But, there are other worries as well.

“My mom got denied a couple of times before when she applied for a Visa to see me here. Just a travel visa. I’m afraid they won’t be able to get the Visa,” Kedesh said.

Now, she said she’s calling on the United States to act and let refugees find a safe place here in this country.

“I know refugee programs are really hard to start, but it’s the time to start. And if we can’t get a refugee program, at least a travel visa. At least like a tourist visa so they can be in safety for at least a couple months.”

Kedesh said all she wants is to be reunited with her family on safe soil. Credit: Yuliia Kedesh

Kedesh said she isn’t asking that her family become citizens of the U.S., receive funds or anything else. She said she simply wants the opportunity to have her family safely out of the Ukraine.

“I will take care of my family I just want to get them here and if I can ask someone in the government it would be… for the president… you know, just let me hug my mom. That’s all I want.”

The Biden administration has said they will be providing Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Ukrainians already in the country prior to March 1. But, TPS still doesn’t apply to Ukrainians trying to flee their country so Kedesh said she hopes the U.S. government will soon start to implement ways for Ukrainians to settle here temporarily as they have done in recent conflicts.