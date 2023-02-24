(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Friday, Feb. 24 marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

A vigil will be held outside the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Information for the event can be found here.

The war overseas has forced millions to flee the country and killed thousands.

Senator Bennet released a statement this morning on the one-year anniversary.

“The stakes of this war extend far beyond Ukraine. This is a fight to defend democracy against the march of tyranny across the globe. In this fight, America must stand for democracy and with the brave people of Ukraine.” Senator Bennet

In March 2022, Bennet joined the bipartisan Ban Russian Energy Imports Act to stop the importation of Russian oil imports in the United States.

