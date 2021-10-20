UCHealth updates visitation policy: 1 visitor or support person per day

COLORADO — UCHealth has implemented a new visitation policy that allows patients to bring just one visitor per day.

In a statement the hospital wrote, “For the safety of our patients, providers and staff, beginning Monday, Oct. 18, most patients may have 1 visitor or support person per day.”

Visitor hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hospital requires all patients and visitors to wear their own personal masks inside health care facilities.

“This is to help protect you, our patients and staff during your visit,” the hospital wrote. “Any type of surgical or cloth mask from home is fine. Masks must cover the nose, mouth and chin and be worn at all times. Masks with release valves, neck gaiters and bandanas are not allowed and should be covered or replaced with an approved mask.”

According to the hospital, patients with disabilities may have specific needs for support persons or specialized services including help with communicating. If patients need any of these services, they are asked to tell their nurse, provider, or someone at an information desk.

Patients may also contact UCHealth’s Patient Representative Offices with any concerns.

All visitors are screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before being allowed to enter the building. If a visitor shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be allowed to enter the building unless they need to get medical care.

Exceptions to the visitor policy:

No visitors for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

No visitors under the age of 16. Patients may bring a child under the age of 16 to outpatient clinic visits. However, we encourage all patients to find child care during their appointment time. Children over the age of 2 must wear a mask at all times while in our facilities.

Inpatients who are under 18 years of age may have two visitors per day. The visitors must be their parents or guardians.

Patients in clinic areas or who are having a surgery or procedure may have 1 visitor or support person. A support person for any procedure needs to be of legal age to drive.

End-of-life exceptions are decided on a case-by-case basis.

A support person with a patient at breast imaging appointments may be asked to wait in the main lobby.

OB patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 are allowed 2 visitors or support persons per day. Doula providers are welcome and are considered one of the support persons for the OB patient.

OB patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are allowed 1 support person during their full stay in the hospital.

For the latest updates from UCHealth, click here.