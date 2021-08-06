UCHealth to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday, Aug. 7 & 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– UCHealth will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics in three locations starting Saturday, Aug. 7 and on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention, said, “The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccines have been proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even from the delta variant.”

As of today, UCHealth hospitals have over 125 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment across the state. These numbers are the highest in the Pikes Peak region, with vaccination rates being the lowest in any populous county in Colorado.

The weekend vaccination clinic locations and hours of operation are as follows:

Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs (Cuchara Room)

-Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)

-Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)

Vaccinations are also available at the Memorial Administrative Center from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Fridays.

University of Colorado Hospital, 12605 E. 16th Ave., Aurora (Bruce Schroffel Conference Center)

-Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine, age 12 and older)

-Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine, age 18 and older)

Medical Center of the Rockies, 2500 Mountain Ave., Loveland (Navajo Peak Conference Room)

-Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)

-Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)

No appointments are necessary.