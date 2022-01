COLORADO SPRINGS — In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is a nationwide blood shortage. UCHealth and Vitalant will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Donors will be treated to free ice cream from The Meltdown, along with loyalty cards from two other local businesses.

Courtesy of UCHealth.

Donors are being asked to call or go online to schedule an appointment.