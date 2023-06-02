(HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo.) — A Denver Nuggets fan who has been battling cancer since 2016 was surprised with tickets to game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1.

UCHealth said Benjamin Peter was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2016. His UCHealth care team said he is always positive, has a smile on his face, and remains optimistic. Peter is also a big Nuggets fan.

Courtesy: UCHealth

Courtesy: UCHealth

Courtesy: UCHealth

On Thursday, UCHealth and the Nuggets surprised Ben and his son, Jonathan with two tickets to game one of the NBA Finals that was held at Ball Arena.

Ben Peter says through his treatment over the years he and his family have used sports as a way to escape and cope with the side effects of treatment.