UCHealth shows COVID-19 numbers in new weekly graphic

STATEWIDE – UCHealth hospitals in Colorado have designed a new weekly graphic to reflect statewide COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
Over 75% of all adults in Colorado have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The 25% of individuals who are unvaccinated are making up the majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Approximately 82% of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated and over 90% of ventilated patients in intensive care units in UCHealth hospitals are unvaccinated.
Of the rest of the patients who were vaccinated at the time of their hospital admission, several are immunocompromised.