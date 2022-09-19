COLORADO SPRINGS — A new partnership between UCHealth and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) will focus on the health and wellness of UCCS’s 375 student-athletes.

According to UCCS, the five-year partnership began at the start of the fall sports season. “UCHealth physicians with expertise in injury prevention, sports medicine, and orthopedic surgery will serve as a team doctor,” according to UCCS.

“We are proud to partner with the athletic department at UCCS. We look forward to helping each student-athlete achieve their best season possible by providing high-quality sports medicine and orthopedic expertise,” said Joel Yuhas, President and CEO of UCHealth’s Southern Colorado Region. “Our goal for every student-athlete is to stay healthy and injury-free.”

UCHealth also has several athletic trainers and physical therapists who will work with the physicians to support UCCS Athletics.