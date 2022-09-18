As flu season approaches, UCHealth Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer advises people to get their yearly flu shot.

UCHealth notes that while the COVID vaccine is available to all who come in, the flu shot is only free to those who have UCHealth in their insurance network.

Dr. David Steinbruner received his flu shot and COVID-19 booster on Saturday, September 17, at UCHealth – Memorial Administrative Center.

Flu season in the United States typically begins around Thanksgiving and peaks in December or January. This year’s outlook shows flu season could begin in late October or early November, according to UCHealth.

In addition to getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19, Dr. Michelle Barron, UCHealth’s senior medical director for infection prevention and control, encourages all Coloradans to get up-to-date on other immunizations, including polio, shingles, and pneumonia.