PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — The UCCS Mountain Lions had multiple athletes qualify for their respective finals, including the 4×100 men’s relay team that broke a school record, on the first day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships Thursday.

Mason Pastorello, Justice Mendoza, Kymani Sterling and Brian Mosley Jr. worked together to produce a time of 39.56 seconds.

“When it came up as 39.3, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, we did it,'” UCCS head coach Ross Fellows said. “Then when it popped up on the board and I saw how fast it was, I knew for a fact we would be in the finals. The boys were ready to roll. They’re peaked up and ready. Firing on all cylinders.

“Honestly, the goal was just to make the finals and then we’re going big on Saturday. We’re going to try to open it up and go a little bit bigger.”

UCCS will go after a medal Saturday at 5:20 p.m.

Other Mountain Lions to qualify for their finals include junior Kate Hedlund, who had the fifth-best time overall (4:29.33) in the women’s 1500 meter. Jagger Zlotoff (3:51.83) and Evan Graff (3:52.52) moved onto the men’s 1500-meter final also set for Saturday.