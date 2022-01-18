UCCS requires COVID-19 booster vaccines for spring semester

COLORADO SPRINGS — The spring semester is underway at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. This year the college is setting new requirements for students as they come back to campus.

The university announced earlier this month that it will require booster shots for all eligible students and employees beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, based on guidance from local public health officials. But exemptions are available for those who fill out the college’s attestation form.

UCCS student JJ Guerrero said he’s just happy to be back on campus for in-person learning and the requirement makes him feel a little safer.

“It makes it better in a sense that it makes me feel more comfortable returning to campus and it just allows me to open up in my classrooms and be more vulnerable in the sense of safety,” Guerrero said.

UCCS said if it has been more than five months since your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or 2 months since receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine, you will be required to get the booster within one month of eligibility.

Similar to the Fall semester, this semester routine COVID-19 testing will continue for students living in the campus residence halls and face covering will continue to be required on campus.

“I feel like it’s fair it’s important to not only keep yourself safe but those around you. Take everybody into consideration,” UCCS student Winechaina Destine said.

As of December, UCCS reported that 81% of their students have been fully vaccinated and 92% of their employees have been fully vaccinated minus boosters.

UCCS attestation form will be available February 1, to fill out the form click here.